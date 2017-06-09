New partnership formed between Dorney School and Burnham Grammar School

A school in Dorney has been taken out of special measures after forming a new multi-academy trust with Burnham Grammar School in Hogfair Lane.

As of June 1, Dorney School in Harcourt Close joined the Burnham secondary school in the Beeches Learning And Development Trust, which was created following a request from the Department for Education following an Ofsted inspection in the summer of 2015 which put the Dorney school into special measures.

Burnham Grammar School will be supporting the staff of the Dorney School to improve the standard of teaching, as well as assist in the behind the scenes running of the school.

Dr Andy Gillespie, headteacher at Burnham Grammar School said: “Under the direction of new headteacher Henrik Rademacher the teaching team at Dorney have transformed teaching and learning since the inspection.”