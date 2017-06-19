Teams do battle at Women's Softball Cricket Festival

'Sharing in the spirit of cricket' was the aim of the first Women's Softball Cricket Festival of the summer yesterday (Sunday).

Four teams took part in the event at the ground in Bray High Street which were a mix of regular players of all ages and some that had never played before.

Huw Buckle, chairman of Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club (MBCC) said: "The ICC Women's World Cup is in Nottingham this year.

"So there is a big push to get more women and girls interested in the sport.

"It also gives us the chance to make it a bit more social and share in the spirit of cricket."

There was a barbecue for guests and also a bouncy castle and face painting for the children.

Sharni Shamra, head of ladies cricket at MBCC, added: "It's a great club for the community and its a great way to get everyone together and enjoy the sport.

"We're also working to help our female players to progress through the system."