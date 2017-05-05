Former England women's cricket club captain gives masterclass

Female cricketers had a masterclass from former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards on Wednesday, April 26.

The session was set up to encourage more young women to join Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club.

Charlotte Edwards, who is currently the captain of the Southern Vipers, showcased her skills and practised batting techniques with the players.

The club also ran a Prosecco Cricket initiative, which saw an introduction to softball cricket, followed by a glass of prosecco at the club in Bray.

Tameena Hussain, head of MBCC Girls club, said: “I was really pleased to see so many new young girls who have come through our schools partnerships be inspired by Charlotte’s session. Many are keen to continue playing and role models like Charlotte make all the difference.”

Girls training, for seven to 15-year-olds runs on Monday evenings from 6.15 to 8pm and ladies’ training for 16-year-olds and over takes place from 7-8.30pm.