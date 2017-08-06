Children take part in summer drumming workshop in Cox Green

There was plenty of bongo bashing and cymbal crashing at a summer drumming workshop.

About 50 youngsters were at Cox Green Community Centre, in Highfield Lane, on Tuesday for the session.

It was held as part of the centre’s regular summer camp event.

Danielle Gazur, an early years practitioner with Cox Green Preschool, which organises the summer camp, said: “It gives the parents who have to work some affordable child care, but also, for the children, it gives them a new social experience and they get to learn something new and fun.

“I think it’s been a success and everyone involved has had a good time – I think they found the drumming fun because they get to make a lot of noise.”