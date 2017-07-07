Cox Green couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Thirteen is an unlucky number for some – but not for a couple from Cox Green.

Joan and Gordon Palmer, who have lived in the area since 1970, will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 13.

The number 13 has always been significant for the grandparents-of-two, with them meeting on the 13th of the month, getting engaged on the 13th and marrying on the 13th.

Joan, who is 82 years old, said the number has not been unlucky for the couple, adding: “In those days people were more superstitious.”

The couple met in 1952 when they were both working at a Surrey insurance company.

Joan, who made her own wedding dress, said: “My father was so nervous and he had some brandy, and he told me to have a little sip.

“When I walked down the aisle I thought Gordon was going to tell me how beautiful I looked or something and he said ‘how much have you had to drink?’”

The couple have two daughters, Denise and Michelle, and two grandsons, Owen and Thomas, who all attended Cox Green School.

Joan is on the committee for the Cox Green Horticultural Show and ran the Cox Green Get Together Club for 37 years, while Gordon works part-time from home for his own business specialising in the movement of cars.

Gordon, who is 83 years old, said: “There’s a lot to be said about not living in each other’s pockets 24 hours a day.”

To celebrate the occasion they will be having a family meal at the Bird in Hand pub in Knowl Hill – where they also celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.