Ockwells Park extension officially opened

‘Three quarters of a million pounds well spent’ was the verdict as an extension to almost triple the size of Ockwells Park, in Cox Green, was officially opened.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) passed the verdict on the site, off Ockwells Road, yesterday (Sunday) as he cut the ribbon on the project.

And there was a range of other events on offer to mark the occasion, including yoga, Nordic walking and mini-beast sessions for youngsters.

The 86-acre Thrift Wood was bought by the Royal Borough at auction last year for £725,000, growing Ockwells Park from 46 acres to 132 acres.

At the time, the purchase prompted council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) to promise it would only be used for ‘open space’ and not housing – so long as he remained in the top job.

And speaking on the day, Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), deputy cabinet member for policy and affordable housing, maintained this was still the case.

He said: “One hundred per cent this is remaining greenbelt.

“This was bought to increase the amount of green space we have and it does that in a big way.”

He added: “Cox Green is taking its fair share of housing, we’ve got two sites in the Borough Local Plan.

“We needed to have more leisure space and this provided a great opportunity for that.”

He also said a ‘master plan’ for the park was in the works, which would consider possible development of amenities and facilities on the site.