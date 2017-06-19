Cox Green Community Centre holds celebration to mark 40th anniversary

Current and former members of Cox Green Community Centre joined a special service and tea party on Saturday to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Guests could share stories over drinks and food at a reception at the centre in Highfield Lane following a service of thanksgiving at the Church of the Good Shepherd next door.

Rose Rutland has been the centre's manager for over two-and-a-half years and had volunteered there for 11 years before that.

She said: "We've had lots of work done over the years and we're busier than ever at the moment with lots of regular groups.

"We've got lunch clubs for the elderly, ballet for the young and everything in between really.

"I think it's very important for the community, lots of the groups have been here for 20 or 30 years."

Sandra and Clive Bullock, from Cox Green, have been involved in the centre since it started.

Clive, 79, helped secure some of the funding to move out of the old Victory Hall and into a new centre as part of a committee.

He said: "I ran the youth club and it became clear we needed a new place after we put an advert out looking for new members and over 100 kids turned up."

Sandra, 75, added: "I think they needed it more back then than they do today."

David Castle, a former reverend at the church, laughed as he described how he wouldn't hold services after 1pm on a Saturday as he was a huge Chelsea fan.

David no longer lives in Maidenhead but still has family in the area.

The 87-year-old said: "I come back quite a lot. Not much has changed for me, it's still all the same people."

Ruby Doughty, from Maidenhead, was involved in the Tuesday Lunch Club.

"It still has the same ethos, which was that we're here for everyone," she said.