In pictures: Hundreds head to annual Cox Green Village Fayre

There was music, dancing and fun in the sun at the annual Cox Green Village Fayre.

More than 500 visitors made their way to Brill Green, in Cox Green Lane, on Saturday for the event, which combined a range of entertainment with a variety of stalls and other attractions.

Highlights included pupils from Wessex Primary School, in St Adrians Close, dancing around the maypole and performances from the Cox Green School Jazz Orchestra and the Maidenhead Rock Choir.

“It was great,” said Dave Maskell, chairman of the fayre’s committee.

“There were people having picnics and just enjoying themselves.

“There were young people dancing the maypole and enjoying the music and it’s just great to see because so often communities can be fractured a bit.

“It was nice for everyone to be out.”

And crowds were also treated to a glimpse of the Maidenhead United senior squad and their newly-acquired National League South trophy as they passed by in am open top double-decker bus.

A final total is yet to be confirmed, but the event is expected to have raised about £500, which will be donated to mobility charity People to Places.

The Lions Club of Maidenhead also ran mini train rides, proceeds from which will be used to support the club’s activities.