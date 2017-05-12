Cox Green School announces new headteacher

The new headteacher at Cox Green School has been announced as Frances Walsh.

Ms Walsh, who has worked as a senior leader at Alec Reed Academy in Northolt for the last four years, will start in September.

She replaces Heidi Swidenbank, who has left to join a school in London.

Ms Walsh said: “I am truly delighted to be appointed headteacher of Cox Green School and to be trusted to further the excellent work of the current headteacher, and board of governors.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and opportunity this role brings and working together with staff to ensure that our young people have every opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

“Cox Green School is a vibrant and dynamic community and being the headteacher of a school which is so well supported by parents and the local community is my dream job.

“I am completely committed to making it an outstanding school, ensuring that it continues to grow and serve our children and their families.”

Ms Swidenbank said: “This is an exciting time for the school and the school will continue to thrive under Frances’ leadership.”