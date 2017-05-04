Lowbrook Academy funding decision to be made at meeting after election

Councillors will discuss after the general election whether to give Lowbrook Academy extra funding to expand to a two-form entry school.

A funding disagreement between the council and school in The Fairway, led to only 30 primary school places being offered, instead of 60 for next year.

Last week The Advertiser reported frustrated parents accused the borough of abusing the rules of purdah for not making a decision about the funding.

Purdah is the pre-election period which prohibits councils from making controversial decisions in the run up to an election.

After a meeting between Cllr Simon Dudley, (Con, Riverside), governors and staff at the school, the council has stated a decision will be taken by full council after the election.

A spokesman from the council said: “Following an amicable and productive discussion Cllr Simon Dudley has written to the school’s chair of governors, Dominique Du Pre, outlining a number of potential points of action.

“The council, however, remains unable to publish large policy changes or funding programmes at this time due to pre-election restrictions.”

On Saturday, Cllr Dudley, was filmed by a parent (see below), stating he would recommend the funding proposals be agreed.