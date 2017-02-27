Two-time world champion rower mentors Cox Green School students

An Olympian and two-time world champion rower has been mentoring year nine students at Cox Green School.

Toby Garbett has been mentoring 20 students at the school in Highfield Lane who are taking part in the Sky Sports Living for Sport scheme with a Row to Tokyo project, ahead of the 2020 Olympics. The scheme aims to improve behaviour, motivate and increase engagement by sending athlete mentors to schools to advise students how to achieve success in their chosen sports.

Cox Green’s director of PE, sport and health Matt Gullick, said it was an honour to meet talented sportsmen and women from such a diverse range of sports and Paralympic sports including judo, pentathlon, freestyle ski jumping, and inline skating.

He added: “We hope to maintain this relationship and continue to build and organise more projects like our Row to Tokyo in the future.”