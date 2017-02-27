Cox Green resident rewarded with new TV for recycling efforts

The recycling efforts of one Royal Borough resident have been rewarded with a new TV.

Greenredeem, the company behind the Royal Borough’s recycling incentive programme, offers prizes for points gained for recycling efforts in the home.

Christine Wilkinson from Cox Green won an LG Ultra HD 4k television last month.

The TV was delivered personally by Royal Borough marketing manager Kathryn Best and Melanie Penfold, local authority account manager from Greenredeem.

On winning the TV, Christine said: “It was all a bit of a surprise when I found out that I’d won.

“I recycle every week and have been a member of the scheme since it began in 2009.

“In January I spent 500 points entering the prize draw – the equivalent of about two months’ recycling.

“We can now recycle our old TV from upstairs and replace it with the lovely new one.”

All residents in the Royal Borough can join the free scheme. Visit www.greenredeem.co.uk to register and start earning points.