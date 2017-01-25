Lowbrook students get a taste of life in the Roman Empire

A Roman soldier paid a special visit to pupils at Lowbrook Academy on Monday.

As part of its 'place and time' topic, year five has been learning about why the Romans invaded and what life was like in the empire.

Children at the school, in The Fairway, also got the chance to practice their battle skills with shields.

David Morgan, year five teacher and key stage two leader said: "During the day, we learned about life in the Roman Army; what happened to slaves taken to Rome and how the Romans fought in battles.

"The children loved learning about life in the Roman Empire and really enjoyed the day. Some of the class even designed and made their own Roman shields."