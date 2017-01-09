In pictures: Model railways go on display in Cox Green

More than 400 people enjoyed the displays at an annual model railway exhibition.

Organised by the Maidenhead and Marlow District Railway Club, the exhibition was held at the Cox Green Community Centre, in Highfield Lane, on Saturday.

The club has organised the event for more than 25 years and for the 11th year in Cox Green.

As well as seeing intricate scenes created by club members there was the chance for model railway enthusiasts or anyone interested in taking up the hobby to get advice.

Chairman of the club Mark Pollard said: “We’ve got people from all over, some come with their families and children.

“People are fascinated by the detail of it.

“It brings people together. You get to hear some life stories and people’s experiences.”

The group meets every Monday.

Visit www.mmdmrc.org.uk to find out more.