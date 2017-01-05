Father of Bryony Hollands completes challenge in her memory

The father of a 19-year-old killed by a drink-driver has raised more than £3,240 for a music therapy charity.

Mark Hollands set out to complete a Parkrun challenge in less than 20 minutes, as his daughter Bryony, who died in August 2015, would never reach the age of 20.

He managed to complete the race on New Year’s Eve with one second to spare, finishing his 5km run in 19 minutes and 59 seconds.

He said: “It was a huge relief, I wanted to do it for Bryony and I felt like I would be letting her down if I didn’t do it.

“I was raising money for Nordoff Robins.

“Bryony was studying music in Sheffield and wanted to be a music therapist, she was in touch with the charity.

“I used to run a lot up until 2008 but it was after Bryony was killed that I wanted to get back into running.”

The 51-year-old, who lives in Cox Green, said he found training a lot harder than expected,

especially after the anniversary of Bryony’s death.

“There were some days I didn’t want to get out of bed or leave the sofa to go for a run, or I would pass White Waltham church where her ashes are and I would go and see her instead of carrying on with the run,” he said.

“It was a surprise how tough mentally I found the training.”

Bryony was hit by a drunk driver who came off the road and struck her while she was walking along a pavement in Nottingham.

The former Cox Green School pupil’s killer, Thomas Burney, was sentenced in October that year and will serve four years behind bars.

Mark has welcomed a Government consultation on driver sentences which is due to close on Wednesday, February 1.

The Ministry of Justice is considering plans to introduce life sentences for causing death by dangerous driving.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/government/news/killer-drivers-to-face-to-life-sentences