Poundfield appeal to be heard in public inquiry

04:13PM, Thursday 24 August 2017
An appeal from a housing developer to gain permission for 28 homes in Poundfield in Cookham will now be held in public.
Berkeley Homes had its application to build on the site refused by the Royal Borough’s Development Maidenhead Panel in December.
It lodged its appeal with the Planning Inspectorate last month. The case will be heard as a public inquiry on a date still to be set.
