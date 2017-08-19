Cookham Arts Club work goes on display

Paintings ranging from lions to landscapes will delight art-lovers visiting a new display in the village.

The Cookham Arts Club’s 76th Annual Exhibition, which launched on Tuesday, features about 300 illustrations, with pottery also on show.

For the first time, the club is exhibiting glasswork, and anyone popping into the Lower Road venue will be able to enjoy free entry.

A total of 55 of the club’s members have submitted art, some having spent anywhere between a few hours and a few months working on them, with 14 guests also sending in pieces.

Kay Lamb, the club’s chairman, said: “It’s a great variety, very colourful and quite strong paintings – quite a number of bigger paintings.

“Every year we say it, but this year the paintings are better. The standard is excellent.”

The works are made in both the club’s regular Tuesday afternoon sessions at Cookham Dean Village Hall in Church Road, and in the members’ free time.

Art includes detailed drawings of animals, scenery and more abstract items, and is available for sale.

Lyn Rackley, 64, a retired payroll supervisor from Furze Platt, has been a member with the club for 17 years.

Among her paintings is a detailed illustration of Les Deux Magots, the famous Parisian cafe.

It features a number of people sitting outside the tourist hot spot, and is based on a photograph.

“I probably did it over several days – 12 to 15 hours,” Lyn explained.

“I don’t do people normally. People are a challenge for me.”

She has improved her art since she began, and new members receive support from the club if they are worried their skill is not as good as everyone else’s.

The exhibition continues until Sunday, August 27.

Visit community.saa.co.uk/club and search ‘Cookham’ for details.