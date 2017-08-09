Wed, 09
15 °C
Thu, 10
19 °C
Fri, 11
17 °C
SECTION INDEX

Let's Rock the Moor set to return to Cookham for 10th time

Retro music festival Let’s Rock the Moor has confirmed it will return to Cookham for the 10th time next year.

Organisers of the 80s-themed event announced today (Wednesday) that it will be back at the village’s Marsh Meadow on Saturday, May 19.

Early bird tickets are due to go on sale from 9am on Thursday, August 31, although a full line-up is not expected until October.

This year’s festival was headlined by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, with Howard Jones and Sister Sledge also playing to a crowd of thousands.

Visit www.letsrockthemoor.com to find out more.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved