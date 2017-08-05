Copas Farms come out on top in annual competition

Farmers went head to head in a friendly annual competition.

Each summer, the Royal East Berkshire Agricultural Association sends out judges to small and large farms in the area.

Judges, who were farmers from different areas, came to town in June to take a look at farms in 10 different categories.

The winner of this year’s Maidenhead Advertiser Challenge Cup was Copas Farms.

The cup was for the best farmed farm of more than 1,000 acres.

Andrew Randall who organised the judging said: “The judges look very very hard at the farming enterprise itself.

“Everyone wants to win but it is not very serious.

“I think it is a healthy tradition and welcomes people from outside the area to come and see our farms.”

The awards are officially presented at the association’s Ploughing Match at Frogmore Farm in Littlewick Green.

Other winners included Randall Farms, D Philp & Partners, Fairacre Farms and Shottesbrooke Farm.