Teens put on lunch for Elizabeth House volunteers

Volunteers at Elizabeth House enjoyed a much-deserved treat courtesy of community-conscious teenagers on Sunday.

A total of 12 members taking part in the Slough National Citizenship Service (NCS) provided a Mad Hatters Lunch Party for those helping out at the Station Hill centre.

The NCS participants came from nearby schools, and the group included pupils from Furze Platt, Claires Court and Desborough College.

“This is the second year that NCS have asked to partner with Elizabeth House and we look forward to many more to come,” Miriam Blazey, the centre’s manager said.

The teenagers entertained and chatted to volunteers about Elizabeth House and the NCS scheme, before clearing up the party afterwards.

Another group on the scheme was set to teach photography at the venue.