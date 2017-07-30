Sun, 30
Cookham kids enjoy crafts at holiday club

A total of 91 primary school-aged children have spent the week enjoying activities at Holy Trinity Church’s Cookham Kids Holiday Club.

They have taken part in crafts, sports and drama.

Rev Helen Chamberlain said the children had enjoyed an action packed week and added it had ‘been a week of joy and fun – a real privilege to engage with the children’.

Activities continued until Friday.

