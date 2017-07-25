Local plan campaign group urges residents to attend Cookham Parish Council meeting

Opponents of the Borough Local Plan hope villagers will voice concerns over a proposed development of 260 homes in the Cookhams next week.

Save Cookham, a group which was launched in response to the release of the local plan last year, believes it is too late to challenge the plan as a whole but wants concerns about infrastructure to be addressed.

A member, who wished to remain anonymous, said she hoped anybody concerned about development proposals would attend the Cookham Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, August 1.

"Our main fears are two-fold," she said.

"One is that as a point of principle we do not think we should be building on Cookham's greenbelt.

"People pay a premium to live there because it is a village.

"It's a beautiful view from Cookham Dean."

The sites earmarked in the villages are on land east of Stande Park, north of Lower Mount Farm in Long Lane and the gas holder site in Whyteladyes Lane.

The member continued: "If it has to be developed on there has to be some consideration of the infrastructure needed to support that development.

"We are already stretched in terms of school places.

"You need to wait weeks for an appointment with your GP."

She mentioned traffic issues and sewage problems as other areas that needed to be addressed if developments went ahead.

"This is our opportunity to ask questions of the parish council, who are on our side," she said.

"It is a chance for us to find a united voice and find out what the next steps are."

Save Cookham consists of eight members who use their spare time to raise awareness about the local plan, and have been handing out information leaflets.

Visit www.savecookham.com for more.

The Cookham Parish Council meeting will take place at the Cookham Library in High Road, Cookham Rise, from 7.30pm.