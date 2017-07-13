Appeal to build homes on Cookham's Poundfield goes to Planning Inspectorate

A housing developer has appealed against the Royal Borough’s decision to refuse planning permission for the construction of 28 homes on Cookham’s Poundfield.

Berkeley Homes submitted its application to build on land between Terrys Lane and Poundfield Lane to the council in July last year.

It was opposed by residents who formed the Save Poundfield campaign.

The area appears in Stanley Spencer paintings and at a December meeting of the Maidenhead Development Control Panel, where members voted to refuse permission, Cookham Society member Dick Scarff described the application as an ‘insult to our heritage’.

The developer has now launched its appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, which will be dealt with via written representations.

Visit acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk and search 3174346 to make a representation.