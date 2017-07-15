Celebration held to mark Stanley Spencer's 126th birthday

Art-lovers have gathered to celebrate the birthday of the Cookham’s most famous son's birthday.

Custodians at the Stanley Spencer Gallery celebrated the painter’s 126th birthday with tea and cake at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre in Church Gate, with about 40 people attending.

It followed a gathering at his grave, in the nearby cemetery, on Friday, June 30.

Gallery custodian Michael Johnson said: “It was wonderful for us to use the occasion of Stanley’s birthday to get so many gallery volunteers together.

“We celebrated in great style with a delicious tea that I think the artist himself would have enjoyed enormously.

“All those who volunteer at the gallery feel they really get to know Stanley so it seems fitting for us to commemorate such a significant day.”

An exhibition about a love affair Spencer had is on display at the High Street gallery until September.