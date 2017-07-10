Furze Platt Beavers take part in annual camping trip

AROUND THE CAMPFIRE:
Valuable life skills were picked up by youngsters from Furze Platt Beavers, who embarked on the group's annual overnight camping trip on Saturday.
Joined by a team of hard working leaders, the 24 beavers set up camp in a field off Strande Lane, Cookham before an afternoon of fun activities.
Challenges included junk making using hammers and nails, fire lighting and constructing a marble run using a tree.
Beavers also learned first aid and sang songs around the campfire while roasting marshmallows.
The next morning the group of boys and girls were keen to get up for a two-hour trek around the surrounding countryside before going home.
Beaver leader Shelly Hopper told the Advertiser: "It went really well.
"For many of them it was their first time away from home which is a really big thing.
"They all really enjoyed it."
She said the youngsters did their own washing up after dinner and tidied up after themselves.
She added: "That's what we try to do, teach them that independence."
