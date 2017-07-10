Mon, 10
Furze Platt Beavers take part in annual camping trip

Valuable life skills were picked up by youngsters from Furze Platt Beavers, who embarked on the group's annual overnight camping trip on Saturday.

Joined by a team of hard working leaders, the 24 beavers set up camp in a field off Strande Lane, Cookham before an afternoon of fun activities.

Challenges included junk making using hammers and nails, fire lighting and constructing a marble run using a tree.

Beavers also learned first aid and sang songs around the campfire while roasting marshmallows.

The next morning the group of boys and girls were keen to get up for a two-hour trek around the surrounding countryside before going home.

Beaver leader Shelly Hopper told the Advertiser: "It went really well.

"For many of them it was their first time away from home which is a really big thing.

"They all really enjoyed it."

She said the youngsters did their own washing up after dinner and tidied up after themselves.

She added: "That's what we try to do, teach them that independence."

