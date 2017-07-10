Cookham Rise Primary School hosts annual summer fair

A fun day out with a rustic feel was enjoyed by families at Cookham Rise Primary School's annual summer fair yesterday (Sunday).

This year's fair, which had a 'traditional country fair' theme, included performances from Cookham based Stepping Out Dancers and music from the Garth Hill Balalaika Ensemble.

Entertainer 'Dave the Disco' put on a party and encouraged youngsters to dance in the field.

Pupils from the High Road school sang for the crowd while cakes they made and flowers they planted were on display for competitions.

Head organiser Andrea Macleod said: "They're all very proud of their efforts."

Most of this year's entertainers came from the surrounding area.

"We're keeping the talent local so to speak, it's all home grown talent," added Andrea.

Praising the hard work of the PTA which helped make the day a success, she said: "We had a lot of people helping us, we really do appreciate people, whatever they put in, for their efforts."

At least 350 people attended the fair.