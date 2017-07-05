Police investigate arson in Cookham wheat field

A ‘thorough investigation’ was carried out by police into a case of arson in a wheat field in Lightlands Lane in Cookham last night (Tuesday).

No arrests were made after police were called out at 8.19pm.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: “Despite a thorough investigation having taken place, no evidence was found in relation to suspects and the case was filed pending further lines of enquiry coming forward.”

Earlier, at 5.18pm, a crew from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene with two specialist off-road vehicles.

Firefighters, who were there for about 40 minutes, put out two fires and damped the area.