Holy Trinity Ladies' Group celebrates 60th anniversary in Cookham

Past and present members of the Holy Trinity Ladies' Group enjoyed afternoon tea and cake as they celebrated its 60th anniversary last week.

About 60 people turned up for the party, including a woman who had travelled from Bettyhill on the north coast of Scotland — a roughly 634-mile journey that takes more than 11 hours to travel in the car.

They enjoyed a half-hour service at Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, on Wednesday, June 28 before moving over to the parish centre.

The Ladies' Group focuses on 'family, friends and fellowship', according to one of the group's founding members, 84-year-old Mary Purdie, and holds anniversary celebrations every decade.

The Battlemead Close resident said: "We say (to each other), 'good heavens, you don't look a day older than 10 years ago'.

"There's probably a few more grey hairs than 10 years ago.

"We had a wonderful party, really lovely."

The group will next meet on Wednesday, July 19.