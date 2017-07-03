Annual Kaffirs pig roast raises cash for good causes

The Kaffirs of Cookham Dean raised more than £800 for good causes at its annual pig roast on Saturday.

The Jolly Farmer, in Church Road, hosted the fun day.

A giant pig was roasted over charcoal while games including a raffle and Splat the Rat competition helped boost the fundraising effort.

The group’s latest project saw it raise £2,000 to install a public access defibrillator outside Cookham Dean Village Hall.

Pete Austen, treasurer, said: “Our motto is 'Having Fun – Helping Good Causes’ so we only do things like hog roasts and the Gravity Grand Prix where you can do that.”

The group, which also supports charities including the Thames Valley Adventure Playground and Elizabeth House, is on the look out for new members to help with fundraisers throughout the year.

Email chairman Paul Webb on Webbp19@yahoo.co.uk for details.