Cookham Rise resident launches survey into the area's need for a Neighbourhood Plan

A survey asking Cookham residents for their opinion on creating a stronger building developments guidance plan has been launched.

Kobie Cadle, who lives in Cookham Rise, has set up the online questionnaire which asks whether respondents would like to see a Neighbourhood Plan implemented.

She believes it will provide greater protection for preserving the area’s character than the existing Village Design Statement, and allow residents to have a greater input in how their community is developed.

It also asks respondents what aspect of the plan they are interested in such as the greenbelt, or local businesses and whether they would be interested in being involved.

Although Ms Cadle works as a development officer for Locality, a network of community-led organisations, this survey has been launched on her own initiative, independent of the group.

“No one knows the area better than the people that live there,” she explained. We know about the parking issues in Cookham, the schools, we know all the stuff that makes our lives interesting, challenging.”

Cookham currently has a Village Design Statement, which was adopted by the Royal Borough in May 2013.

“This means that its content and guidance will be part of the suite of local planning policy documents that guide decisions on planning applications within Cookham,” the statement, which can be viewed at www.rbwm.gov.uk, says.

It is used by Cookham Parish Council when making decisions about planning applications.

Ms Cadle added that parish councils in the Royal Borough either had a Neighbourhood Plan or were in the process of making one, except Cookham.

A plan could be put together with the parish council driving the effort, following a consultation and referendum.

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HYTLCZ9 to take part.