Cookham Wanderers celebrate 20th anniversary in Prague

Players from a five-a-side football club celebrated their 20th anniversary in Prague.A total of 17 members from the Cookham Wanderers, who play regularly at St Piran’s School in Gringer Hill on Fridays, enjoyed a sporting trip in the Czech Republic capital on the weekend of June 17-18.

They cycled, played tennis, golf and a veterans’ 11-a-side game at SK Motorlet.

Founding member Steve Smith netted for the Cookham side as the game finished 1-1.

The players wore Maidenhead United kits, which had been loaned by the National League South champions’ chairman, Peter Griffin.

Anybody who wants to join in can contact Simon Cooper on 07802 222 089.