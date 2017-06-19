Sun shines on Cookham for annual village fair

The sun shone over Cookham Moor on Saturday as residents flocked to make the most of the weather at Cookham Village Fair.

The event was organised by the 1st Cookham Scout Group.

Treasurer Peter Nattress has been helping organise the fair for more than 25 years.

Speaking on the day, he said: "There's about 25 other charity groups and the dog show is always popular.

"Its been a great day so far. I just wish we had more leaders. If we did, we could run more stuff."

A team from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was also on hand to give out fire safety advice and give demonstrations.

Opposite their engine was a stall for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Sam Withers, 47, from Old Windsor was volunteering on the stall.

She said: "It's a beautiful day for it and there's been a great atmosphere."

There were also several inflatable areas for the children, a coconut shy and even a town crier from Australia who had come to visit his family in the area.

Visit maidenheadscouts.org.uk to find out more about volunteering opportunities