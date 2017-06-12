Pirate theme for Cookham Dean Primary School summer fete

Pirates took over Cookham Dean Primary School at Saturday's summer fete.

Fencing, musical performances and reptile petting were all on offer at the annual event.

The day ended with all the children taking part in a massive water fight.

Headteacher Fenella Reekie said: "It was absolutely amazing, the sun was shining and a lot of children got into the theme of pirates, there was also a few parents who dressed up too, it was a great time.

"The children could buy water blasters and fill them up, they all went home absolutely sopping wet with a lot of smiles on their faces."

There were performances from dance troupes, a recorder group and the school choir.

The winners of the school's annual battle of the bands competition also took to the stage.

Organised by the PTA, the fete raised £4,500 which will go towards the school.