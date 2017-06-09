Cookham runners to race from London to Cardiff for charity

A run through the night will be taken on to raise money for two charities.

A 12-strong team from the Cookham Running Club is taking on a 150-mile relay from Twickenham to Cardiff.

It is the third year members of the club are taking part in the event, organised by Wolfpack Running.

This year, they are fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK and Partners for Change Ethiopia.

The aim is to complete the race within 24 hours and last year the team was close, coming in at 25 hours 11 minutes.

The runners is due to set off this afternoon.

Prostate Cancer UK is a charity special for team member Steve Woodward, 67, of Bourne End.

He was diagnosed with a stable condition of the cancer in 2012.

"We are looking to improve on out time so I think we can do it this year," he said.

"We're expecting to be in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon."