Holy Trinity School celebrates first Arts and Culture Week

Bangin’ Bhangra and the Day of the Dead were among the topics covered by pupils studying different societies.

Youngsters at Holy Trinity CE Primary School, in School Lane, Cookham, learned about the customs and practices of a range of countries for its first Arts and Culture Week.

From Monday, May 22, to Friday, May 26, they learned about the likes of the Ancient Greeks, the Canadian First Nations and Australian Aboriginals.

This included recreating myths and legends and making music and masks.

And it was declared a roaring success by the head of school Anna Smith.

“We will definitely be doing it again,” she told the Advertiser.

“It was a really successful week and the school was buzzing throughout and the children loved the experience and finding out about other countries.

“And the fact that it was so cross-curricular too made the learning very meaningful to them as well.”