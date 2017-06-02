Belgian princess visits Cookham Media Hub

Royalty arrived in Cookham last week as Princess Esmeralda of Belgium paid a visit to the Media Hub.

She works as a journalist in London, where she has been for 19 years, and attended the media professionals group's event at the Bel and the Dragon, in the High Street, to talk about Nobel Peace Prize-winning women, including Burma's Aung San Suu Kyi and peace activists Mairead Maguire and Betty Williams.

"There are very few of them, as always," she told the Advertiser.

"But, they are extraordinary characters."

She is working on a book about women's issues and activism, and a documentary.

"Let me tell you that when I said to my parents that I wanted to be a journalist, it was a little bit of a shock," she said.

"But then, they were really nice because my father said, 'look, it can be the best job in the world, just be honest, do it as a professional and it's fine'."

Asked if it was difficult being a princess and a reporter, she said: "When it can be useful, and open some doors, I will use it, obviously, to have a good interview.

"Sometimes it's not really helping, because people might say 'is she really a journalist or is it just a hobby?'."

Discussing whether she felt she had to prove herself more due to her background, she said: "It's always something that you think about, at least even if the people don't think that, I have the doubt.

"I love to write, first thing. I love to meet people, I like to travel and I really want to report on issues that I'm interested in."