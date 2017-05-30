Memorial match held for former Cookham Dean Cricket Club chairman

Cricketers paid their respects to one of Cookham Dean Cricket Club’s most devoted players during a memorial match.

Tony Austin, who was chairman of the club for 10 years, passed away on December 20, 2015 following a battle with prostate cancer.

His former team-mates and friends honoured him on Monday by naming the club’s scoreboard the Tony Austin Memorial Scoreboard.

They then donned afro wigs and a selection of Tony’s old shirts and battled it out in a T20 game.

The former chairman and president first started playing for the club in 1985/86 and in 2003 he was both the Saturday 1st XI and Sunday 1st XI captain.

He also founded the Colonel Garrett Cup which sees teams from pubs and businesses across the village do battle in a charity six-a-side tournament.

His son, 35-year-old Alexis, said: “He retired from cricket about four times but every time they were short of a player he’d end up getting his kit back on.

“Dad and I used to come up to the clubhouse every Friday night and he used to sit at the bar and everyone would come up and talk to him and it was great to be a part of that. He was my best friend.”

Tony left behind his wife Lesley and other son Christian, 33.