Holy Trinity School pupils take to the boats for sailing lessons

Sailing techniques are not on every school’s curriculum, but for the past three years Cookham's Holy Trinity CE Primary has taken its children to the Thames for lessons.

A total of 29 Year 6 pupils at the school went to the Cookham Reach Sailing Club in Berries Road to learn about boating and made use of the school’s watercraft, the Blue Swallow, on Thursday, May 18.

Headteacher Anna Smith said: "We are enormously grateful to the sailing club for making this adventure possible for us.

"It provides the children with a wonderfully unique experience and we hope that by introducing them to the sport, an interest might be sparked which if they pursue it could potentially lead to great things in the future."