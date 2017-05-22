PICTURE SPECIAL: Let's Rock the Moor 2017

Grim weather forecasts did nothing to deter a legion of festival-goers from descending on Cookham for 80s music festival Let’s Rock the Moor on Saturday.

A packed line-up saw OMD, Howard Jones and Sister Sledge play to revellers who had snapped up all of the 10,000 tickets available.

The crowds packed into Marsh Meadow for the event, which took place from 11am until late Saturday evening.

Nick Billinghurst, the 46-year-old co-founder of the event, said on the day: “Everyone seems to love the 80s music.

“It’s going very well. There have been a few heavy showers.

“It’s not dampening spirits.”

The weather did improve as the day went on, but even at its worst, with the ground mulched underfoot into slippery mud, the audience showed little interest in getting miserable.

Besides the music families could take their children on Carters Steam Fair, while parents caught up with other 80s fans.

'Smile, you’re not made of sugar,' one reveller was overheard telling others as she marched through the rain.

"There’s still a love for this retro event, so we just keep going from strength to strength really,” said Steven Haywood, 47, the event's marketing manager.

“I think for a lot of people that come it’s the nostalgia, it takes them back to a time in their life when they were a little bit younger, they were growing up.

"The 80s happened, everyone then grew up and music changed and all of a sudden, about 10 years ago, some of these artists started performing again.

“A lot of them now are doing new material and they’re really revitalised, and they’re having the time of their lives.

“The artists are having a good time, so the audience are having a good time.”

Rebecca Rance, 42, who works as a dispenser at a chemist visited with her mum, Catherine Rance, 61.

Rebecca, from Furze Platt, is a regular and said: "It's a really good day.

"Music from the 80s, getting up, having a good dance."

Money from the event will go to the Link Foundation, Child Bereavement UK, and Wooden Spoon.