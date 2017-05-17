Cookham Reach Sailing Club welcomes families for open day

More than 100 adults and children took to the water on Saturday as they tried their hand at sailing.

It was all part of Cookham Reach Sailing Club's open day, which invited families to try out their various boats.

Children were able to take a look at vessels such as Optimists, which are entry-level racing boats, and Enterprises, two-man sailing dinghies.

Lindsey Kelham, the Berries Road club's Optimist flotilla leader, was delighted with the turnout.

"That was above expectations," said the 40-year-old mum of two from Penn in Buckinghamshire, who, like all staff at the club, volunteers.

"I don't think people realise how accessible dinghy racing is.

"Because we all live very close to the river, I think they assume you need to be in an expensive motor cruiser."

About 25 children signed up to the club, which allows youngsters to sail between April and October.

Visit www.cookhamreachsc.org for more information.