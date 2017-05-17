Cookham midwife to cycle across Cuba to help fund fight against stillbirths and miscarriages

A midwife is hoping to raise money to help the fight against stillbirths, miscarriages and female cancers by cycling 400km in five days.

Sally Cassidy has been the Cookham community midwife for more than 12 years.

She plans to cycle the distance in the Havana area of Cuba in October, and raise money for the Genesis Research Trust.

The Cuba Cycle is a scheme created by the trust.

Sally, of Fielding Road, Maidenhead, said: “It’s right up my street.

“It’s something really important to me.”

Sally has suffered miscarriages herself before.

“I feel very lucky that I have got my three very healthy children,” she said. “I see so many people in my work that go through fertility issues.”

The exhausting challenge, which will begin on Friday, October 6, will not be the first feat of physical endurance Sally will attempt this year.

She will take on the Paras10 run on Sunday with her 52-year-old IT company owning husband Shaun. It involves running 10 miles over hills and water.

Not content with that, Sally will embark on a 100km bike ride from Windsor to London with her daughter, Daisy, a 17-year-old student, the following weekend.

“I’ve always enjoyed cycling but I think I have got more into it recently,” she said.

Looking ahead to the Cuba challenge, she added: “I feel excited, really excited.”

The Genesis Research Trust’s funding of improved treatments for female cancers is close to her heart, too.

Sally lost her best friend, fellow midwife Gill Thomson, at 54 to ovarian cancer in May 2013.

“She was my inspiration. I met her when I was a junior midwife,” Sally said.

“She was my mentor. Some people you just meet, you just hit if off.”

Sally hopes to raise more than £1,500 by the middle of July.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sally-Cassidy4 to donate.