Cookham Rise man fined for using 'racial slurs' in argument with taxi driver

A £4,000 fine has been handed to a Cookham Rise man who used 'racial slurs' in an argument with a taxi driver.

Nigel Rees, of High Road, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, May 11 after pleading guilty to one count of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The 49-year-old was also told to pay the victim compensation of £1,500 and £1,670 in costs.

Thames Valley Police said that at about 2am on Friday, October 21, Rees used racial slurs in an argument with a taxi driver at a Cookham Road petrol station.

Investigating officer Police Constable Peter Dorling, at Maidenhead police station, said: “This case shows how seriously racism is taken in the Thames Valley and that we are committed to supporting victims of racist abuse and bringing those responsible to justice.

“No one should ever feel threatened or subjected to this kind of abuse, and I would like to commend the victim in this case for working with us in order to help secure this conviction.”