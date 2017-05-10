Villagers offered chance to get Cookham FM back on the airwaves

Help with reviving Cookham’s own radio service is being sought by a trust that holds £8,000 earmarked for the broadcast.

Cookham FM has been produced three times since its first incarnation 20 years ago, and the last time it graced the airwaves was in 2006.

The King’s Hall Trust is in possession of the four-figure sum which has been leftover from community donations and is intended to be spent on the transmission, but may have to spend it on other worthy causes in the area if nobody comes forward.

Villager Timmy Mallett was heavily involved in its production then, and Mike Clark, 73, who lives in Cookham High Street, has fond memories of his time as a presenter on the Breakfast Show the first time it was broadcast.

He is also part of the King’s Hall Trust.

“My position, or the trust’s position, is we can’t really carry on holding the money forever,” he said.

“It is there, really, for the benefit of the community of Cookham.”

Although the money was intended to run the station, ‘we can’t just leave it there doing nothing’, he added.

“If someone wants to run a radio station, the money is there.”

Formerly broadcast out of the train station in Cookham Rise, Mr Clark believed anyone hoping to take on the task faces a challenge.

The £8,000 would not be enough to cover all the costs, and the last time Cookham FM ran about 650 volunteers worked on it throughout its run.

The staff required would include someone with charisma, a person with management skills, and the people with the time to do it.

“We are saying the money is there. We would love it to be spent on a new Cookham FM. If people can’t do that maybe we are going to find something else,” Mike said.

Anyone looking to organise the next Cookham FM can email kingshall@cookham.com to express interest.