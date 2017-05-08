In pictures: Sculpture garden opens at the Odney Club in Cookham

The fifth biennial Sculpture Garden opened in Cookham on Friday with more than 150 works by 30 artists on display.

The outdoor sculpture exhibition is hosted by the Odney Club, in Odney Lane, along the banks of the River Thames.

The exhibition features works by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust award-winning public sculptor Jenny Pickford, who works mainly in galvanised forged steel and blown glass.

Exhibition organiser Lucy Irvine said: "We've had hundreds of visitors so far, people have been really complimentary.

"The kinetic pieces are really popular, people seem to enjoy the umbrella mobile and we've sold a few pieces already.

"We've tried to add more colours this year, and the weather has been glorious today [Sunday]."

The 148 acres of Thames riverside gardens are not normally open to the public but The John Lewis Partnership, which owns The Odney Club, offered them up for use as part of the Cookham Festival.

The sculpture garden is open until May 21 and is £2 to enter and free for under-16s.