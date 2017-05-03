Steve Backshall, Helen Glover and hedgehogs visit Cookham Parish Council

A visit from a popular TV presenter, a two-time Olympic rowing gold medallist and some prickly guests spiced up the build-up to a parish council meeting last night (Tuesday).

Wildlife show host Steve Backshall talked to about 40 people at the Cookham Library in High Road – many of whom were children – about his experiences and answered questions.

His wife Helen Glover, who picked up gold medals in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 games, joined the audience to listen to his talk.

“I’ve lived in Cookham for two years," said Mr Backshall.

“I am really starting to get to know the individual birds as if they are friends.”

He said ‘not just the Thames, but our portion of it’ was one of his favourite things about living in the area.

Mr Backshall also showed off hedgehogs to the children, and promoted the idea that Cookham could transform itself into a hedgehog-friendly village.

Afterwards, he took pictures with the visitors and left before a Cookham Parish Council meeting took place.

The meeting included a discussion with Owen Hibben, National Trust area ranger for Maidenhead and Cookham Commons, about littering and parking in the Pound.