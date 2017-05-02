Concertini held for Fight for George campaign

About 40 people gathered inside the St John the Baptist Church to hear a ‘concertini’ take place for the Fight For George campaign on Sunday.

Attendees at the venue in Church Road were also treated to an appearance from one of the Goodies, Tim Brooke-Taylor, who introduced the pieces performed by Quintessential Winds, a quintet of five experienced musicians.

It included an appearance from the family that has been the focus of the Fight for George campaign, which raises money for various charities.

The efforts are inspired by George Ferriman, who battled acute myeloid leukaemia aged just three and entered remission last year.

A number of adults and children attended the performance.

Concertini, which runs family-friendly events with live music, was founded by musician and teacher Julia Bentley-Dawkes in 2015. She has since produced 40 concerts in Maidenhead.

She said: "The concert went really well and it was such an honour to have Tim Brooke-Taylor compering the event.

"Quintessential Winds had prepared a fabulously family friendly programme for us and it was really interesting to hear about their instruments and get up close to them after the concert."