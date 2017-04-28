Fri, 28
TV's Steve Backshall to address Cookham Parish Council

TV presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall is set to attend the next Cookham Parish Council meeting.

The villager, best known for his appearances in shows such as Deadly 60, is due to talk about his travels and experiences.

Backshall, who is married to Team GB Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover, took to screens last year to present Steve Backshall's Extreme Mountain Challenge, and in 2015 he contested in Strictly Come Dancing.

His other TV credits include the Really Wild Show, Lost Land of the Volcano and Big Blue Live.

He is due to arrive at about 7.15pm on Tuesday, May 2 at the Cookham Library in High Road, Cookham Rise.

