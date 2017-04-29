Cookham pupils raise money for Ethiopian school breakfast club

Two fundraisers involving pupils raised more than £400 to help fund a breakfast club for an Ethiopian school.

The campaigns – Pennies for Change and Spring Clean for Ethiopia – were co-ordinated by children at Holy Trinity CE School in School Lane.

Some of the school’s pupils and parents are ambassadors with Partners for Change Ethiopia, which supports the Gende Tesfa School in the African country.

In the Pennies for Change drive, pupils were encouraged to give up their coins for Lent. On Friday, the children put their pennies into a container at school, raising £338. The money was due to be banked this week.

In Spring Clean for Ethiopia, a total of 281kgs of clothes were also handed to the bags2school company, which buys clothing donated by pupils, and this raised £112.

Sarah Parfitt, a parent at the school and PFC ambassador, said: “The two fundraising efforts illustrate that small acts of kindness make a big difference.”