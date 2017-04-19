Vintage vehicles go on show at Cookham Dean Cricket Club

The ‘biggest ever’ Cookham Wheels Vintage Vehicles event held its annual show on Saturday in aid of charity.

A total of 130 cars parked up at the Cookham Dean Cricket Club pitch in Whyteladyes Lane, ranging from a 1920s Crossley to a Ford Escort Mexico.

They were joined by about 25 bikes as visitors took in the classic motors.

They were also able to donate to Thames Hospice during the Wheels Vintage Vehicles event, which was organised by Ray Webb, 56, the owner of Forge Motor Company in Cookham High Street.

It raised more than £700 for the charity.

Ray, who has organised the event for 15 years, said: “There is always a good range of vehicles. Thank you to everybody who turned up.”

Entry was free with donations voluntary, and that combined with the good weather ensured a high attendance.

“This year was probably the biggest ever,” he said.

Most of the cars are owned by individuals, though some car enthusiast clubs pitch up, too.

The event grew from a Saturday evening meeting of motor-lovers into the huge community event it is today.

Ray is now set to begin planning for next year’s event.