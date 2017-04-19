Bel and the Dragon hosts charity bake off

Budding bakers turned out in force on Saturday.

Chefs of all ages entered a charity bake off at the Bel and the Dragon in Cookham High Street.

The event was organised by group head chef Ronnie Kimbugwe in aid of Thames Hospice.

Judging the 33 entries were deputy mayor Cllr John Lenton and local mum Elizabeth Challis.

Ronnie said: “There was some fantastic entries.

“I chose to raise money for Thames Hospice for this bake off because I know a couple of families that have been helped by them.”

The youngest winners were sisters Delilah, eight, and Rosemary Lucas, 10.

Their chocolate pavlova won them a cooking lesson with Ronnie, who said their creation was ‘very impressive’.

He hopes to hold another bake off in the summer holidays.